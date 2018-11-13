Supercars Drivers in Town Ahead of Newcastle 500

The countdown is on for this year’s Newcastle 500, with just a few days to go before the big event.

Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard were both in town this morning to check out the track, giving it their tick of approval.

Coulthard says it’s the perfect circuit to round out the season.

“It’s awesome for a title decider. The fact that the championship is still going down to the wire … It would be a shame if [it] was wrapped up already but we’ve still got everything to play for so it’s going to be a good one.”

There’s just 14 points separating first and second place, with McLaughlin currently ahead of Holden’s Shane van Gisbergen.

And after coming so close to winning last year’s title, McLaughlin says he’s hoping to do one better in 2018.

“It wasn’t the ending we wanted (last year) but everything happens for a reason. I’m just excited to see what we can do.”

“It’s an equal opportunity for me and Shane to go out there and have a crack and really, it’s going to be who doesn’t make many mistakes and who’s the best driver in the end. “

Organisers are also expecting another bumper crowd next weekend, with tickets now all but sold out.