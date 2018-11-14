Man Charged After Hydroponic Set-Up Seized

A man’s been charged after police allegedly seized a hydroponic set-up and cannabis plants at Swansea yesterday.

Police executed a search warrant on the house on Kahibah Street at around 8:30am, reportedly seizing plants from three rooms.

They then allegedly seized more plants at a property on John Fisher Road at Belmont North.

Officers arrested a 37-year-old man and charged him with cultivating a prohibited plant.

He’s been granted conditional bail and will front Belmont Local Court on the 28th of November.

Image: Lake Macquarie Police District