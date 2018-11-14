Man Charged for using Mobility Scooter to Tow Boat

A Belmont man who was seen towing a motorboat with a mobility scooter last month is now set to front court.

The 35-year-old was caught on tape as he tried to tow the 17-foot boat down the Pacific Highway on October 19.

He was soon pulled over by police who discovered that he had been disqualified from driving.

Footage of the man soon went viral.

Following inquiries, officers charged the man with numerous offences yesterday including using an unregistered vehicle on the road.

He’s due to face Belmont local court on January 9, 2019.

