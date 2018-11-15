Getting a good night sleep for $2 – Dr Ron Ehrlich

Dr Ron Ehrlich speaks to Brent about an easy way to get a good night sleep, discusses how to get a good night, the causes and reasons for not getting good sleep

Listen to podcast here.

Dr. Ron Ehrlich

‘Dr. Ron’ as he is affectionately known, is one of Australia’s leading holistic health advocates, educators, a podcaster and an author, with over 35 years of clinical experience.

Over 35 years of clinical practice Dr Ron Ehrlich has developed a holistic approach to health and wellness, as well as a comprehensive model of how stress impacts on our lives. Empowering individuals and organisations is his passion.

His new book A Life Less Stressed: the 5 pillars of health and wellness explores:

Why public health messages are so confusing and contradictory looking at the role of the food and pharmaceutical industries in all levels of health care

The five stresses in life that break us down: emotional, environmental, nutritional, postural and dental stressors.

The five pillars of health to build physical, mental and emotional resilience: sleep, breathe, nourish, movement and thought.

These are themes he explores and expands on each week with world leaders in his weekly podcast Unstress with Dr Ron Ehrlich. The model has also shaped his keynotes and workshops for the public, corporates and health professionals, both locally and internationally.

Dr Ron is in clinical practice and continues to see patients at his group practice, the Sydney Holistic Dental Centre in Sydney CBD.

In 1996, Dr Ron gained his Fellowship in Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (FACNEM). He has served on the Board and is a former Vice-President of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (ACNEM).

Dr Ron is also co-founder and board member of Nourishing Australia, a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to informing, educating and inspiring people about the critical importance of healthy soils, nutrient-dense foods and sustainable farming, bringing together principles of holistic healthcare and holistic farm management for the health of people, communities and ultimately, our planet.

Dr Ron’s passion is to convert confusion to clarity and information to knowledge. To empowering individuals to fulfil their potential, take control of their health, build resilience and be the best you can be.