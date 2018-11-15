Richard and Kim Supercars volunteer explains why she loves the event. shannaNovember 15, 2018 5:36 amNovember 15, 2018 Richard caught up with Laurie Bowering, a V8 Supercars fan and volunteer for the Newcastle 500 http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-Interview-laurie-bowering-.mp3. The 66 year old hails from the United States but has lived in Australia for almost four decades. Sport Previous ArticleGetting a good night sleep for $2 – Dr Ron EhrlichNext ArticleSharing memories of the Tower Cinemas before closure on December 5.