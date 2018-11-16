Gardening with Gavin

Gavin gives us the best planting ideas for summer, tropical fruits, where to plant, what to plant and how to care for the plants.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Gavin-15112018.mp3

online at https://www.leerowans.com.au

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/LeeRowansGardenworld