Brent Bultitude Pocket dials to 000 – Chris Beatson Director of Policelink Command Mike JamesNovember 16, 2018 3:07 amNovember 16, 2018 Brent speaks to Chris Beatson about the problem of the pocket dial, dare we say the butt dial which is causing issues for our emergency phone operators. Listen to the podcast here. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Chris-Beatson-16112018.mp3 get the app here. http://emergencyapp.triplezero.gov.au/