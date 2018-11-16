Brent Bultitude

Pocket dials to 000 – Chris Beatson Director of Policelink Command

Brent speaks to Chris Beatson about the problem of the pocket dial, dare we say the butt dial which is causing issues for our emergency phone operators.

Listen to the podcast here.

get the app here.
http://emergencyapp.triplezero.gov.au/

