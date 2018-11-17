Healthy Living Guide with Brooke Longfield.

Brent and Brooke talk about your health and the link to magnesium, what ways can you increase your magnesium levels and signs you may need to increase the level of magnesium and the foods that are high in magnesium.

Listen to the podcast

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Brooke-Longfield-140112018.mp3