Brent Bultitude Healthy Living Guide with Brooke Longfield. Mike JamesNovember 17, 2018 4:49 amNovember 17, 2018 Brent and Brooke talk about your health and the link to magnesium, what ways can you increase your magnesium levels and signs you may need to increase the level of magnesium and the foods that are high in magnesium. Listen to the podcast http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Brooke-Longfield-140112018.mp3 Previous ArticleSelf Confidence – Mark CarterNext ArticleCut your electricity bills – Peter Giles Choice Transformers