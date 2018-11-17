Brent Bultitude

Scott ‘Scomo’ Morrisons overseas jaunt – Dr Keith Suter

Dr Keith Suter explains to Brent about the situation in Indonesia about the embassy in Israel/Tel Aviv and why the Indonesia are dictating where Australia puts it embassy, after making promises at Wentworth bi-election promises.

http://www.global-directions.com/
Dr Suter is an experienced, professional and awarded presenter renowned for explaining complex global and business issues in a way his audiences can digest and understand. He is in demand as an MC and conference facilitator. Keith’s tailored keynotes, workshops, facilitated sessions are entertaining, highly compelling and always captivating.

