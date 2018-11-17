Self Confidence – Mark Carter

Self-confidence is a word we here often and for some seemingly easily obtainable, yet for so many something we struggle with daily. More and more we are seeing in research that having self-confidence or self-esteem is so important and when it is eroded it can have serious impacts on our mental health and well-being.

So if you are lacking in confidence, or regular finding that you are your own worst critic, how can you find a way to overcome this condition and find the confidence in yourself to move forward in life. Human behavior expert Mark Carter will explore the sabotaging factors we apply that interfere with discovering the healthy respect we should have for ourselves.

What causes a lack of self-esteem?

• External factors –This can be often dated back to our school years, where we have lost voice after being mistreated and put down by others,

• Internal factors – Where we berate and put ourselves down and do not believe we have anything important to contribute or that anyone would even listen to us

How can you turn this around?

• Take a stock take of your skills – you will be surprised by what you have collected

• Stop comparing yourselves to others – most gild the lily as to the true nature of their success, confidence and achievements

• Positive affirmations and making healthier choices work – so choose ‘tonics over toxins’

• It is up to you – no one can ‘make you feel’ anything and you have the power over how things impact you

• Check in with yourself – ask if you are you okay and if not then fix it

• Do not confuse confidence with arrogance – Don’t worry having belief in yourself does not suddenly make you Donald Trump

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Mark-Carter-140112018.mp3



www.markcarter.com.au

Mark Carter is an expert in human behaviour and has built a professional reputation second to none, acquiring a catalogue of life experiences and knowledge through his own journey that many people can only dream about. He’s held senior and strategic leadership development roles in Asia Pacific, Europe and projects globally, including designing and implementing sales strategies and bespoke methodologies for billion dollar sales teams.

He approaches the subjects of leadership, sales, peak performance and behavioural sciences from a unique perspective of depth; with his knowledge crossing all industry channels, including e-commerce, advertising, travel, real estate, property, recruitment, hospitality, telecommunications, banking, government, not-for-profit and many more.

Multi-talented, Mark is a published author and is also called upon often to present at business seminars, is frequently invited to speak as keynote to set the theme, or as host for prestigious gala events.

His fascination for both big picture and quirky details of life, weaved with a masterful skill in communication, allows him to build relationships with his audiences leaving them intrigued, inspired and provoked into action.

Born in England, fermented in Scotland, nurtured by Europe and matured through several round world trips, Mark Carter is a truly global citizen. He now calls Australia, home where he enjoys the fruits of a sunny lifestyle. Mangoes, after all, don’t grow in Edinburgh.