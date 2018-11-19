Richard and Kim Council responds to claims the tram lines are dangerous for cyclists shannaNovember 19, 2018 4:06 amNovember 19, 2018 Richard & Kim also spoke to General Manager of Newcastle City Council, Jeremy Bath, to get his response to claims by cyclists that the new tram lines are dangerous to bike riders. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-Interview-Jeremy-Bath-1.mp3 News Previous ArticleRent a grave – MP Sonia HoneryNext ArticleScott McLaughlin talks about this weekends big race.