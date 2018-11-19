Women Charged over Pursuit from Tea Gardens

Two women have been hit with a number of charges following a pursuit through the Hunter and the Mid North Coast regions yesterday.

Police have been investigating the 24 and 27-year-olds who allegedly stole a number of cars advertised for sale online.

It’s believed they were driving a Black Mazda 6 which was stolen from Bolwarra Heights last week, when they failed to pay for fuel at Nabiac yesterday.

Officers spotted the damaged Mazda at Tea Gardens later in the day, before reportedly finding the women driving a stolen Toyota Hilux along Viney Creek Road.

Police chased them north on the Pacific Highway but later terminated the pursuit due to the woman’s alleged erratic driving.

The women were forced to stop on the Forster Bridge due to heavy traffic, with police arresting them a short time later.

They were charged with a total of 29 offences including dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and shoplifitng.

They’ll both front Forster Local Court today.

Image: NSW Police Force