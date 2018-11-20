Man Charged Over Sexual Assault of Young Girls at Lake Macquarie

Detectives have now arrested a man over the alleged sexual assault of two young girls at Lake Macquarie.

They began investigating earlier this year, after an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old girl were reportedly assaulted at a property back in January, 2018.

Police say the man was known to them.

With the help of the Australian Border Force, they arrested a 59-year-old man at the Overseas Passenger Terminal at Circular Quay yesterday afternoon.

They also allegedly seized electronic devices and several USB drives.

The man’s now facing multiple charges, including the indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age.

He’ll face court in Sydney today.