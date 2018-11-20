National Skin Cancer Action Week – Dr Andrew Miller

ARE YOUR TEENAGERS TANNING?

This week is National Skin Cancer Action Week. The Australasian College of Dermatologists (ACD) partners with Cancer Council during this week to remind Australians of the importance of sun protection and early skin cancer detection. This year, the focus of the campaign is on teenagers and tanning with the message of ditch your tan this summer and #OwnYourTone.

Dr Andrew Miller, President of the ACD says: “The message of slip, slop, slap, seek and slide is well known. However, young people often don’t think about the consequences of tanning and are more concerned with immediate beauty perceptions. UV damage is cumulative, so tanning in your 20s will show as early aging of your skin in your 30s and increase your chances of skin cancer in your 50s. You are better off embracing your natural skin tone and protecting your skin from the sun.”

The earlier that skin cancer is diagnosed and treated, the greater the chance of survival. It is important to be familiar with your skin and perform self-examinations of your whole body.

Dr David Francis, President-Elect of the ACD says: “Early diagnosis is key to successful treatment. Dermatologists unfortunately see a huge number of patients with some form of skin cancer. Removing the primary melanoma at the origin will resolve 90 per cent of cases of the disease, which makes early detection and diagnosis absolutely critical.”

General Practitioners (GPs) remain at the front line of skin cancer detection for most Australians, however, people who are at high risk of skin cancer, or who have a suspicious mole or spot which may require more complex care, should be referred to a dermatologist by their GP or skin cancer doctor.

Dr Miller says: “Dermatologists are specialists trained in the diagnosis and treatment of all skin diseases including skin cancer. People should discuss referral to a dermatologist with their GP if they have a suspicious mole or spot or are at high risk of skin cancer.”