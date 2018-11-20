‘The Hunter’ Ferry Gets a Make-Over

Newcastle’s famous ferry ‘The Hunter’ has undergone a bit of facelift, after more than 30 years of service.

The new and improved vessel now features new bike and surfboard racks, wheelchair spaces and refurbished indoor and outdoor seating.

Keolis Downer’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Andrew Fletcher says it’s given the ferry a much ‘more modern look.’

Electronic gangways have also been installed at both wharves to make passenger loading a lot quicker and smoother.

And it’s come at the perfect time, with huge crowds expected to use the ferry to get to the Newcastle 500 this weekend.

The Shortland ferry will also be refurbished early next year.

Image Courtesy of Keolis Downer