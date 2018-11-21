Final Preparations for Newcastle 500 Underway

The final preparations for this weekend’s Newcastle 500 are now underway.

Race teams began arriving this morning ahead of the practice sessions which kick-off just after 9am on Friday.

Among those already at the track is defending champion, Jamie Whincup, who says he expects another tough race this year.

“I think whoever makes the least mistakes is going to end up with a big trophy at the end of the weekend,” he says.

The stakes aren’t quite so high for Whincup this year; he’s not in contention for the Supercars title.

However, he says he’s hoping to help Triple Eight Racing teammate, Shane Van Gisbergen to a championship victory.

“Both Lowndesy (Craig Lowndes) and I will do what we can, certainly nothing untoward, but we’ll do what we can to help 97 try to grab that big trophy,” he says.

Meanwhile, motorists are reminded of more changes to traffic conditions in the City.

Wharf Road is now closed east of Argyle Street while one-way traffic is still operating around the track.

Those heading into the race or elsewhere in the City over the weekend are being urged to take public transport.

Additional bus, ferry and train services will be running, while a shuttle bus will be operating for race-goers.

Head to the Transport for NSW website to plan your trip.