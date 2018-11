Richard and Kim caught up with Ros Brown, an ex nurse and heart attack survivor. The Hunter region a higher http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-Interview-Ros-Brown-.mp3 rate of heart disease in woman than the state average. There is also a free forum on heart health on Friday 30th November from 10-4pm at Club Macquarie, Argenton.