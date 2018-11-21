Life in, and after, a Bali jail with former inmate Chris Parnell.

Richard & Kim spoke with Chris Parnell, an Indonesian jail survivor who has written a book about his story ‘ The Sunday Smuggler’. Chris was arrested in 1985 and jailed for smuggling 12kgs of hashish into Bali. Richard and Kim got his thoughts on Bali Nine drug smuggler Renae Lawrence and how she’ll adapt to life back in Australia after almost 14 years in a Bali prison. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-Interview-Chris-Parnell-.mp3