Young Woman Goes MISSING from Hunter Valley

A search is now underway for missing Muswellbrook woman, Jacinta Roberts who hasn’t been seen since last week.

Police say the 28-year-old’s handbag was handed in to them over the weekend.

Initial investigations have found that she was last spotted on Wednesday, November 14 when she was dropped off at the local Aldi carpark.

Officers say they have serious concerns for her wellbeing, as she suffers from several health issues.

Jacinta is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 178cm tall with a slim build and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue top, black pants and no shoes.

Her family believes she could be on her way to Hawks Nest, Byron Bay or Queensland.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Muswellbrook Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.