FIRE WATCH: Big Blaze At Campvale

Fire crews are currently battling an out of control blaze at Campvale, just north of of Newcastle Airport.

The blaze has burnt through around 8 hectares and is currently at a Watch and Act Level.

Water bombers are now on their way to the scene to help out ground crews, but today’s strong winds are fanning the inferno.

RFS crews say that some of the flames have reached up to 5 metres high.

Thankfully, there is no threat to homes at this stage.

Richardson Road is now closed in both directions between Nelson Bay Road and Grahamstown Road.

Medowie Road is also closed.

For the latest information, visit https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me

Images: NSW RFS