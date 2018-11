Today is an old favorite making a comeback , the hydrangea , colours , pink , blue, white , why they change colour , where to grow them , why they are popular again , how to change the colour between pink and blue , they are all in flower this next 4 weeks.

Listen to the podcast here.

