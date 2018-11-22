Hunter Fire Updates

10:00AM

Nelson Bay Road has re-opened in both directions between Medowie Road and Richardson Road.

A reduced speed limit is in place, and motorists are advised not to undertake any unnecessary travel.

9:45AM

A total fire ban is now in place for the Hunter. The Greater Hunter region is under a severe fire threat, while the Greater Sydney region is seeing a very high fire danger.

9:30AM

The bushfire at Campvale continues to burn today and has once again been raised to an emergency level warning.

The RFS says fire activity on the northern side of the fireground has increased over the past hour and the fire is moving towards Rookes Road, Salt Ash

The southern side of the fire continues to burn uncontained south of Richardson Road and north of Nelson Bay Rd. Crews are position with homes along Nelson Bay Rd to protect them if required.

Lemon Tree Passage, Nelson Bay Road, Richardson Rd, Medowie Road have been closed. This will restrict access to both the Lemon Tree and Nelson Bay Peninsula.

Emergency Alert Text messages have been sent to people in the affected area however, there are reports of network issues with mobile phone coverage in the area.

Strong winds are expected to continue in the area today this will hamper firefighting efforts.

The RFS advises that those living near Rookes Road, Salt Ash to seek shelter.

Follow Bush Fire Survival Plans. If you do not have a Bush Fire Survival Plan, ensure you know what you will do if the fire threatens your property.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

Only well prepared and actively defended homes can offer safety.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

Students from Salt Ash Public School are to be relocated to Fern Bay Public School today, as Salt Ash Public School will be non-operational.

Parents of kids at Tanilba Bay Public School Students are also urged to keep their kids home today.

A number of flights arriving and departing form Newcastle Airport have been delayed or cancelled.

Those flying today may need to contact the airline for updates on individual flights.