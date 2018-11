Richard & Kim spoke to President of the Hamilton Business Chamber, Nathan Errington, http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-Interview-Nathan-Errington-.mp3 about the launch of the Newcastle supercars 500 in Hamilton today. Fans can come along to Gregson Park to meet the drivers in a signing session before they hit the streets for a parade of vintage cars. All the action will start from 4pm.