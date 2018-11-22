Brent Bultitude

Weekly Chat with Mark Latham

mm

Mark tells Brent about his statement released today about equality to include everyone, Scott Morrison new announcement to reduce immigration and elections are coming – is this just a political con-job?, Tasmania gender description on birth certificates, and terror attack plan.

Listen to the podcast here.

The NSW One Nation policies are available the website: nsw.onenation.org.au


You can follow Mark Lathams outsiders on facebook
https://www.facebook.com/MarkLathamsOutsiders/

To buy a copy of Mark and Alans cookbook click here. or visit a good bookshop, even Big W.
http://au.newhollandpublishers.com/books/cooking/conversations-in-the-kitchen.html

Previous ArticleNext Article
X
X