Campvale Blaze Being Controlled

Firefighters are keeping their fingers crossed for easing conditions today, with the blaze at Campvale now downgraded to Advice level.

The inferno has now burnt through around 1600 hectares, after a horror 48 hours which saw howling winds of up to 92km/h in some areas.

Crews spent most of Friday trying to protect properties under threat.

But with the winds set to ease slightly over the weekend, they’re hoping that they’ll be able to fully attack the flames this afternoon.

Thankfully, no homes have been destroyed so far.

The blaze is now listed as being controlled.