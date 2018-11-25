Boy Charged with Alleged Cessnock Dart Shooting

A teenager has been charged after allegedly shooting a “makeshift” blow-dart at a girl at Cessnock over the weekend.

It’s believed the 15-year-old girl was walking along Wollombi Road with four friends at 7:15pm on Saturday, when a car allegedly stopped and the object was shot.

The girl suffered injuries to her face and was taken to Cessnock Hospital for treatment.

She was later transferred to the John Hunter Hospital for surgery to remove the projectile.

A 17-year-old boy turned himself into police yesterday afternoon where he was charged with reckless wounding and possess or use a prohibited weapon.

He’s been granted bail and will front Children’s Court on the 11th of December.

