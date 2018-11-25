Man Charged with Lake Macquarie Sexual Assault

A man’s been charged with the sexual assault of a girl in the Lake Macquarie region.

Police stopped a car in Cardiff around 1am yesterday, where they spoke to the 28-year-old man driving before arresting him.

A 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy who were in the car at the time were taken into police care.

The girl later told officers that she’d been sexually assaulted by the man.

Detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad are now investigating.

It’s believed the assault occurred at a home after the pair met and spoke over a social media app in the 12 months prior.

The man’s been charged with a number of offences including sexual assault of a child under 16, procuring a child for unlawful sexual activity and breach of bail.

He’s been refused bail and will front Toronto Local Court today.

Image: Maxpixel