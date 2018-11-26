Australian Geographic top 100 Book – Chrissie Goldrick

Australian Geographic has published a new photographic book and editor Chrissie Goldrick tells Brent more and Brent is in awe of the beauty of the images.

We live in an extraordinary and unique place – its diversity breathtaking and the envy of the world. So what are Australia’s ‘Top 100 places’ in terms of natural beauty and wonder?

Leading publication AUSTRALIAN GEOGRAPHIC has just named them, showcasing their splendour with stunning photographs and stories in a 432-page hard cover book ‘AUSTRALIA IN 100 PLACES’.

“No doubt many people will have their own favourite places. Let the debate begin!” notes Australian Geographic Editor-in-Chief Chrissie Goldrick.

The magazine’s talented writers and photographers have crisscrossed this vast continent for decades seeking out and exploring its most dramatic geological features, its rivers and deserts and the wild islands that lie off our beautiful coastline.

‘AUSTRALIA IN 100 PLACES’ represents the very best of those adventures.

“Our intention here is purely and unashamedly inspirational,” adds Goldrick.

“And, as you’d imagine, Australia delivers in spades.

“It’s a reminder of just how lucky we all are to be living on this incredible patch of the planet.”

‘AUSTRALIA IN 100 PLACES’ is available in good bookstores and online now.