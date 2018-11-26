Healthy Living Guide with Brooke Longfield.

Break the ‘I’m too busy’ trap

Do you feel like your ‘to-do’ list is never-ending? Something odd is happening in our daily lives. Have you noticed, almost every time you ask someone “How are you?”, their response is always the same: “I’m so busy”. ‘Busy’ has practically become a default state of mind, but it can have a serious effect on your health. Brooke shares simple strategies to find that elusive work-life balance, plus shares new ways technology can help free up your time.