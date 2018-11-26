Mosquitoes news and the facts – Gordana Rasic

Gordana Rasic of the QIMR Berghofer medical research institute explains to Brent about the research and all things mosquitoes and diseases, precautions, care and more.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/podcast-with-brent-bultitude-and-Gordana-Rasic-26112018.mp3

GORDANA RAŠIĆ

Senior Research Officer

CURRENT AREA OF RESEARCH

Gordana received her MSc in biology (2005) from the University of Belgrade (Serbia) working on Drosophila population genetics, and her PhD in biology (2011) from the University of Western Ontario (Canada) where she built an empirical model system on the Landscape Genetics of pitcher plant insects. Since 2012, her work has been focused on the development of molecular and bioinformatics tools and analytical frameworks for the implementation of innovative vector control strategies, such as Wolbachia-based suppression of arboviral diseases transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Gordana has established mosquito population genomics/bioinformatics platforms within two Australian research institutions (University of Melbourne and QIMR Berghofer). She leads the laboratory’s population genetics projects and is consulted widely by partners in France (Institut Pasteur, IRD), Singapore (NEA), Spain (Universitat de Barcelona) and USA (UC Berkeley).