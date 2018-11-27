Shoes For Thought project to raise awareness of domestic violence.

Richard & Kim spoke with Member for Maitland and shadow minister for the prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault, Jenny Aitchison, about the ‘Shoes For Thought’ project at Stockland Green Hills. Shoes will be laid out on display to signify the number of woman that have died in Australia this year as a result of domestic violence. The project will run until Dec 10. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-Interview-Jenny-Aitchison-1.mp3