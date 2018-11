Brent Speaks to Michael Daley after the Labor’s announcement of stopping the Stadiums upgrade, he explains clearly the options and that he wants the people of NSW to decide what happens to the stadium.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Michael-daley-27112018.mp3



Michael John Daley is an Australian politician who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament of New South Wales following his election as the Leader of the Labor Party in New South Wales in November 2018