Christmas Shopping – Nicky Breen Choice Magazine

Brent Speaks to Nicky about how to save on your Christmas shopping this year.

Nicky explains that its really important to have a plan. Make sure you shop around and look for the best deals.

Nicky explains to Brent that its very important to have a manageable budget throughout this end of year and to differently not leave your shopping to the last minute.

It was also noted that some of the more popular choices for gifts this year were drones and tablets.

Listen to the podcast here

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultidude-and-Nicky-Bren-28112018.mp3

visit choice magazine here

https://www.choice.com.au/