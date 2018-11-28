Is it the Brains or Heart that matters most? – Mark Carter

Is it the Brains or Heart that matters most?

There is a debate raging amongst psychologists as to what is more important to determine the pathway to success for people, so is it our IQ or our EQ (Emotional Intelligence) that matters?

For over a century it has been our IQ that has been seen important, the smarter we are the more likely we are to have success in life.

Research today is suggesting that our IQ score offers to narrow a definition of intelligence and needs to be expanded to include a key component, our emotional intelligence (EQ).

Human behaviour expert Mark Carter says that businesses are today catching onto the notion that when hiring people, or looking to promote people within their businesses, that is the EQ, rather than the IQ that matters.

So what is emotional intelligence and given its growing importance, how can we work on ours to give us the best opportunity at success, both personally and professionally.

Talking points:

There are 3 primary levels of human behaviour

1. Why we do what we do (our personality)

2. What drives us to do (motivation)

3. What limits our ability to do (ability)

In all our actions as humans it is our level of emotional intelligence, or a lack of it at times, that makes a significant impact on the quality of all our relationships.

Five ways to improve your own EQ

• Self-awareness – the ability to recognise our emotional triggers that drive our decisions (our internal temperature check)

• Self-control – the ability to control ourselves and our disruptive impulses (our marshmallow test)

• Self-motivation – the passion that compels us to act through holistic, intrinsic goals (our personal GPS)

• Our empathy – the awareness of others and the issues they face, putting ourselves in their shoes (our antennae)

• Social Skills – the ability to do something with the awareness of our environment, making an effort to positively influence those around us (our broadcasting)

Why is EQ important, well through it you will be able to…

• Focus on what is happening within and around you, helping you to make better decisions

• Build stronger relationships, both personally and professionally

• Accelerate your personal growth, which is the key to fulfilment and success

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/2HD-STUDIO-Brent-interview-2018-11-28-14-20-04.mp3



www.markcarter.com.au

Mark Carter is an expert in human behaviour and has built a professional reputation second to none, acquiring a catalogue of life experiences and knowledge through his own journey that many people can only dream about. He’s held senior and strategic leadership development roles in Asia Pacific, Europe and projects globally, including designing and implementing sales strategies and bespoke methodologies for billion dollar sales teams.

He approaches the subjects of leadership, sales, peak performance and behavioural sciences from a unique perspective of depth; with his knowledge crossing all industry channels, including e-commerce, advertising, travel, real estate, property, recruitment, hospitality, telecommunications, banking, government, not-for-profit and many more.

Multi-talented, Mark is a published author and is also called upon often to present at business seminars, is frequently invited to speak as keynote to set the theme, or as host for prestigious gala events.

His fascination for both big picture and quirky details of life, weaved with a masterful skill in communication, allows him to build relationships with his audiences leaving them intrigued, inspired and provoked into action.

Born in England, fermented in Scotland, nurtured by Europe and matured through several round world trips, Mark Carter is a truly global citizen. He now calls Australia, home where he enjoys the fruits of a sunny lifestyle. Mangoes, after all, don’t grow in Edinburgh.