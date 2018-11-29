Man Dies After Single-Vehicle Crash at Cessnock

Hunter Valley police have now launched a critical incident investigation, after a fatal crash near Cessnock this morning.

Officers were trying to locate a 60-year-old man earlier today.

They spotted him driving a Nissan Navara along Richmond Vale Road at about midday, before he sped off and reportedly crashed into a tree.

Police started CPR on the man but he sadly, died at the scene.

A crime scene has now been established and officers will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will also be prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with more information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.