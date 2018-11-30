Man Charged Over Stabbing at Clarence Town

Police have arrested a man over an alleged stabbing at Clarence Town last night.

Emergency Services were called to Grey Street at about 11pm, where they found a 22-year-old man with stab wounds to his hands, hip and leg.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 32-year-old man was then arrested nearby.

He’s now been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, damaging property and other crimes relating to a previous outstanding warrant.

He was refused bail and will front Raymond Terrace Local Court today.