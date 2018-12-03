Police Investigate Football Player Fight in Hamilton

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fight between two Newcastle footballers outside a Hamilton pub over the weekend.

They’re investigating reports that Knights prop, Jacob Saifiti and Central Newcastle’s Dane Cordner got involved in an altercation outside the Greenroof Hotel at around 2:30 on Sunday morning.

Saifiti was knocked out and sustained a broken leg during the incident.

He was taken to the John Hunter Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Newcastle Knights have confirmed Saifiti could face disciplinary action following the investigation.

Image: Google Maps