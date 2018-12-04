Hope for ‘Red Zone’ residents at Williamtown.

Richard & Kim spoke with Fullerton Cove resident, President of the Coalition against PFAS Lindsay Clout, about this latest development in the long running Williamtown contamination situation.

There is some fresh hope for those residents living in the ‘red zone’ with a parliamentary report calling for compensation for those whose property values have been destroyed by PFAS contamination. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/2HD-Interview-Lindsay-Clout-.mp3