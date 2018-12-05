Changes are Coming to The Newcastle Show!

Organisers behind the famous Newcastle show are reinventing the annual event ahead of 2019, in a bid to make it bigger and better than ever before.

Along with some new attractions and competitions, the event has had a bit of a name change.

Instead of The Newcastle Show, it will now simply be called The Show.

The board says this is all part of their plans to turn Newcastle into the leading regional show in NSW.

Organisers also say they’re still negotiating with the State Government to keep the iconic event at the Newcastle Showground.

The Government is currently planning to turn part of the site into housing, but President Peter Evans says the board is now pushing to take over the management of the showground.

He’s then planning to turn the site into a major entertainment precinct, so they can continue to host popular events all year round.

“The concept is now to see a three day event each year as only a part, albeit a major part, of our annual showground activities.”

“We see fresh directions and opportunities by [showcasing] the showground for 365 days of the year.”

Board member, Brian McGuigan says he’d hate to see years of history disappear if the site was redeveloped.

“It would be a mistake if we just walked away from that history and didn’t continue to salute the people who have done so much work in establishing the image of this show over so many years.”

The Show will be held on March 1st, 2nd and 3rd in 2019.