Richard and Kim Johnathan Thurston talks about aspects of his life and career. shannaDecember 5, 2018 1:10 amDecember 5, 2018 Richard & Kim spoke with NRL legend, Jonathan Thurston, about his show this Friday night at NEX (King St, Newcastle) to speak about aspects of his career and private life. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/2HD-Interview-JT.mp3 Sport Previous ArticleNSW Opposition Leader Michael Daley on his vision for the Hunter.Next ArticleChanges are Coming to The Newcastle Show!