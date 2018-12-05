Man Charged Over Alleged Hamilton Pub Fight

An Adamstown man has now been charged over an alleged pub fight with Knights player, Jacob Saifiti at Hamilton over the weekend.

It’s believed the pair got involved in an altercation at the Greenroof Hotel at around 2:30am on Sunday, causing Saifiti to suffer a broken leg.

The 28-year-old turned himself into Newcastle Police Station yesterday and has now been charged with reckless grievous bodily harm.

He’s been granted conditional bail and will front Newcastle Local Court on the 10th of January.

