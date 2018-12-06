Chat with Sen Pauline Hanson

Brent chats to Senator Pauline Hanson as parliament finishes, and some of the issues on her agenda, about the problems facing us, what she feels need attention, from the Paris agreement, Nauru and more.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Pauline-Hanson-6122018.mp3

The One Nation policies are available the website: www.onenation.org.au



Pauline Lee Hanson is an Australian politician who is the founder and leader of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party. She is currently a Senator representing Queensland in the Parliament of Australia. Hanson first entered politics as a member of Ipswich City Council in 1994.