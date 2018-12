Richard & Kim spoke with former police detective, investigative journalist and author, Duncan McNab about Chris Dawson over the 1982 disappearance of his wife Lynette Dawson when he fronts court. The 70 yr old former Newtown Jets player was arrested in QLD yesterday and charged today http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/2HD-Interview-Duncan-McNab-.mp3 .