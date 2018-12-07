Dramas in Paris – Dr Keith Suter

Dr Keith Suter gives us an update to the news that parts of Paris are being shut down and why. He also discusses Brexit with Brent and some possible outcomes ahead in England.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Dr-Keith-Suter-7122018.mp3



