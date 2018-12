A Singleton woman has now been arrested, after police found more than 170 cannabis plants inside her home yesterday.

Officers executed a search warrant at the Boundary Street property, at about 7am.

The house had allegedly been converted into a hydroponic set-up.

Police say they uncovered hundreds of plants as well as ‘equipment.’

A 28-year-old woman has now been charged with cultivating cannabis and supplying a prohibited plant.

She’s due to front court today.