Man Missing from Dungog

Police are continuing their search today for a man who went missing from Dungog over the weekend.

61-year-old Graeme Lambert-Smith was last seen leaving Dungog Hospital around 7am on Saturday.

His family are concerned about his welfare as he suffers from a medical condition and they say he may be disorientated.

He’s described as being of Caucasian appearance, around 178-centimetres tall with short, silver hair and was last seen wearing black pants, a blue jumper, glasses and no shoes.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The dog-squad, Pol-Air and SES personnel will all be involved in the search today.