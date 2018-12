Richard & Kim speak to president of the Swansea RSL fishing club, Cameron Judd, to get his thoughts on Lake Macquarie City Council’s decision to ‘opt in’ to the State government’s new life jacket law for rock fishing. Under the law those caught not wearing a life jacket in ‘high risk’ Spots will cop a $100 fine. http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/2HD-Interview-Cameron-Judd-.mp3