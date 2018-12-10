Tech talk with Geoff Quattromani

For the parents considering a first phone for their children this Christmas, FamilyZone is offering a well built/high performance phone for $200 outright with a whole range of parental controls and rejoice

Philips Hue have gone outdoors with a range of lights for the garden, just make sure your Wi-Fi extends far enough! plus with outdoor lighting many of us are starting to protect and keep an eye on our homes with Wi-Fi security cameras, Arlo now has a 4K model and a doorbell.

Listen to the podcast here.

http://www.2hd.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Podcast-with-Brent-Bultitude-and-Geoff-Quattromani-10122018.mp3