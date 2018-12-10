To the Moon and Mars and back again – David Reneke

The first audio from Mars has been recorded for the first time in history, and David Reneke explains how it happened, and news that China has launched space craft that is headed to the dark side of the moon.

Who is David Reneke?



David Reneke, one of Australia’s most well known and respected amateur astronomers and lecturers, has over 50 years experience in astronomy with links to some of the world’s leading astronomical institutions. David is the Editor for Australia’s Astro-Space News Magazine, past news editor of Sky & Space Magazine and is now affiliated as a writer and publicist for the prestigious Australasian Science magazine.

www.davidreneke.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/AstroDave

