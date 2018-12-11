Hunter Man Charged After Allegedly Threatening to Stab Police

Hunter Valley police have charged a man after he allegedly threatened two officers with knives at his Muswellbrook home on Monday night.

Police were called to the Skellatar Street property at around 8:30pm, following a noise complaint.

On arrival two officers were confronted by 44-year-old man wielding two knives, who they will allege was heavily intoxicated.

It’s alleged the man walked towards them making threats to stab them.

The officers retreated from the unit as they called for urgent assistance and commenced negotiations with the armed man.

Following short negotiations, the man dropped his weapons and was arrested without incident.

He was taken to Muswellbrook Police Station where he was charged with assault police, armed with intent to commit indictable offence and use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention.

The man was refused bail and will appear in Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday 11 December 2018.